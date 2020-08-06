LaVonne "Bonnie" Coleman

January 31, 1939 - August 3, 2020
Whitewater, WI -- LaVonne "Bonnie" Eileen Coleman, 81, of Whitewater passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek. Bonnie was born on January 31, 1939 in LaCrosse to Arthur and Evelyn (Olson) Mehren. She received her education at Antigo High School in Antigo, WI; and then attended college in LaCrosse and graduated with a bachelor's degree. She put that degree to use when she became a medical technologist for Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital where she was also head of the blood bank. Bonnie absolutely loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She never missed a ball game, concert, fair, graduation, or birthday. Pizza night was always a favorite for her and her entire family. Gardening, canning, making maple syrup, and baking were a few of her many skills. She also enjoyed knitting and made Christmas stockings for many people during the holidays. She and her sister loved to travel and sightsee around the world; during their journeys Bonnie walked the Great Wall of China, explored the fjords in Norway, and brought back sand from the Nile River for her grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor which was inherited by her descendants and her lust for life will forever be remembered by all who knew her.
She is survived by her sister, Geraldine Mehren; her five children: Michael P. Coleman (Kris) of Marshfield, WI, Nora C. Kyle (Howard), Martha J. Beecroft (Brandon), and Arthur M. Coleman (Sarah) of Whitewater, WI, James A. Coleman; and her eight grandchildren: Abigail Coleman, Rachel Kyle, Joshua Kyle, Haydon (Samantha) Beecroft, Jocelin Beecroft, Noah Coleman, Grace Coleman, and Anna Coleman. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Evelyn Mehren.
A private service will be held for immediate family with a celebration of life to follow at a later date.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nursing staff and social workers at Rainbow Hospice for the exceptional care and kindness they showed to Bonnie.