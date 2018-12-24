LaVonda L. Kemnitz

February 21, 1944 - December 22, 2018

Beloit, WI -- LaVonda L. Kemnitz, 74, of Beloit, WI, died Saturday, December 22, 2018, in her home with her husband and daughters by her side, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on February 21, 1944 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Harold and Esther LaVonne (Bressler) Niman. LaVonda was a 1962 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married David Kemnitz on June 16, 1963 in First Baptist Church, Beloit, WI. LaVonda was employed by Abitec Corporation in Janesville, WI, for 37 years. She was a very active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. LaVonda enjoyed camping, traveling and spending her winters in Florida. She was an avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Brewer fan. LaVonda loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren dearly.

Survivors include her husband, David Kemnitz; daughters, Paula (Kevin) Hunt and Melissa (Jim) Graham; grandchildren: Jordan and Connor Hunt, Jeremy and Justin (Danielle) Graham, and LeeAnn (Alec) Mekeel; great-grandchildren: Riley, Weston, and Saydie Graham; siblings: Ron Niman, Danny (Debbie) Niman, Roger (Jill) Niman, Bernadine (John) Hoover, and Susan (Tom) Woodman; sisters-in-law, Pam Niman and Deb Niman. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Tom and Jeff Niman; and sister-in-law, Jane Niman.

Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018 in Trinity Lutheran Church, 1850 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Randall Senn officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

