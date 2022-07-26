Janesville, WI - LaVon R. Johnson, age 83, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at home. She was born on a farm in North Bend, Wisconsin on November 25, 1938; the daughter of Fred and Hattie (Pfaff) Rodenberg, the last of twelve children. She graduated from Melrose High School and married Jerome Johnson on March 30, 1957; and they shared 30 years of marriage together before his passing on October 8, 1987. LaVon married James Lien on February 14, 2003. She worked for Parker Pen in assembly for many years and was a member of the Red Arrow Women's Auxiliary with the Janesville VFW. She enjoyed playing puzzles, dancing the polka, traveling, gardening, old-time country music, and making Lefsa was a yearly tradition.
LaVon is survived by her husband, James Lien; children, Jayne Johnson and Mike (fiancé, Karen Reilly) Johnson; step-children: Jim (Kristy) Lien, Ken Lien, Lori Lien, Alan (Ann) Lien, Cindy (Kent) Burdick, and Connie Stratton; grandchildren: Jessica Johnson, Douglas Johnson, and Ryan Johnson; great granddaughter, Kendall Johnson; brother in-law, Eugene (Livia) Johnson; and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Daniel Johnson; and twelve brothers and sisters.
A private family service will be held at OAK HILL CEMETERY. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
LaVon's family would like to express their thanks to Agrace Hospice for all of their care and kindness through this difficult time.
