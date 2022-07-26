LaVon R. Johnson

November 25, 1938 - July 20, 2022

Janesville, WI - LaVon R. Johnson, age 83, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at home. She was born on a farm in North Bend, Wisconsin on November 25, 1938; the daughter of Fred and Hattie (Pfaff) Rodenberg, the last of twelve children. She graduated from Melrose High School and married Jerome Johnson on March 30, 1957; and they shared 30 years of marriage together before his passing on October 8, 1987. LaVon married James Lien on February 14, 2003. She worked for Parker Pen in assembly for many years and was a member of the Red Arrow Women's Auxiliary with the Janesville VFW. She enjoyed playing puzzles, dancing the polka, traveling, gardening, old-time country music, and making Lefsa was a yearly tradition.

