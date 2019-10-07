October 4, 1930 - October 3, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- LaVon Margaret Milton, 88, of Elkhorn, WI, died Thursday October 3, 2019 at Aurora Summit Medical Center Summit, WI. She was born October 4, 1930 in Dousman, WI. In 1949, LaVon was united in marriage to George R. Milton, Jr. in Hernando, MS. George preceded her in death in 2006 after 57 years of marriage. LaVon retired from Borg Mfg of Delavan, WI after working there for over 30 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Elkhorn. She enjoyed watching birds, volunteered at Lakeland Animal Shelter, and was an avid card player.

LaVon was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by her surviving family, who include her son Kevin (Laurie Plum) Milton of Elkhorn; and her daughter-in-law, Barbara Milton of Union Grove, WI; five grandchildren: Amanda (Scott) Kavajeck, Jeanna (Ira) Dalkin, Angela (David) Helms, Bill (Carrie) Salvano and Sky Milton; and by seven great-grandchildren: Nathaniel, Isaiah, Isaac, Miranda, Erin, Jason and Alison; and a special friend, Peter Martinick of Lake Geneva, WI. LaVon was preceded in death by her parents; and two sons, Robert and Roger Milton.

Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 111 N. Broad Street, Elkhorn, WI with Rev. Anita Lang officiating. Visitation will be at the church Wednesday from 12 noon until time of service. Burial will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens in the Town of Delavan, WI. Memorials may be made in LaVon's name to Lakeland Animal Shelter, PO Box 1000, Elkhorn, WI. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory.