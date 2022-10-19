Lavina E. Leger

November 6, 1936 - October 14, 2022

Evansville, WI - Lavina E. Leger, passed away peacefully, on October 14, 2022 at Evansville Manor. She was born November 6, 1936 in Ottawa, IL to John and Ethel Osman. She lived in Ottawa, IL, Racine, WI and retired to Janesville, WI. She married her high school sweetheart, Paul Leger in l954. As she told many people over the years, "I chased him until he caught me!" Together they had three children. Lavina was an Administrative Assistant in the Racine School District, Sussex School District and retired from Western Publishing Company in Racine, WI. Lavina loved spending time with her grandchildren, golfing, playing bridge and reading. She even helped in her granddaughter's first grade classroom as a reading assistant.

