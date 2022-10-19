Evansville, WI - Lavina E. Leger, passed away peacefully, on October 14, 2022 at Evansville Manor. She was born November 6, 1936 in Ottawa, IL to John and Ethel Osman. She lived in Ottawa, IL, Racine, WI and retired to Janesville, WI. She married her high school sweetheart, Paul Leger in l954. As she told many people over the years, "I chased him until he caught me!" Together they had three children. Lavina was an Administrative Assistant in the Racine School District, Sussex School District and retired from Western Publishing Company in Racine, WI. Lavina loved spending time with her grandchildren, golfing, playing bridge and reading. She even helped in her granddaughter's first grade classroom as a reading assistant.
She is survived by and will be sadly missed by her children: Vicki (David) Hayes, Joellyn (John) Merz and Steven (Michelle Sherbinow) Leger; she is the loving grandmother of Todd and Carley Hayes and JP (Maya) and Nathaniel Merz; also sister Juanita Leger and many nieces and nephews. Lavina was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and three brothers. Also, by her husband Paul, in 2017, whom she will be so happy to be reunited with.
A private family service is being planned. Burial will be at Milton Lawns Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Janesville, WI. The Henke-Clarson Funeral Home in Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.henkeclarson.com.
Those who would like to make a donation in Lavina's name my wish to consider The American Heart Association.
The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Evansville Manor Nursing Home in Evansville, WI for their wonderful care during the past several years. Also, the family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their care and support during this time.
To plant a tree in memory of Lavina Leger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.