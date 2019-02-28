LaVerne "vern" Luchsinger, Sr.

December 21, 1945 - February 22, 2019

Milton, WI -- LaVerne Edward Luchsinger, Sr., was born December 21, 1945, in Beloit, WI, to Lela V. Neisius and Harry P. Luchsinger. He was the first of four children. He was united in marriage to Constance M. Wakefield on September 18, 1967 in Janesville, WI. They would go on to have five children. La Verne served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1971, completing two tours in Vietnam. Upon his return home, he was employed as a maintenance mechanic. A few places he used his talent included: Sun Strand, Friskies, and Trostel. He retired from Jones Dairy Farm in 2008. La Verne's mechanical skills didn't stop beyond his job. He was usually found in his garage, repairing his collection of vehicles, and tinkering on various projects. He had a strong fondness for the Jefferson car shows and the local swap meets, which he visited often. He and his wife, Constance, spent their years raising children, as well as many various animals on their family farm. After his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family on their frequent visits to the farm and watching Westerns. LaVerne passed peacefully surrounded by family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his love for his family.

He is survived by his children: LaVerne (Elizabeth) Luchsinger, Jr., Valarie (David) Henke, Wendy (Ryan Kovars) Luchsinger, Ashley (Brendon Cooke) Luchsinger, Megan (Joe Johnston) Luchsinger; his grandchildren: Cassie (Jon) Wohlert, Aaron Luchsinger, Nathan (Lilli) Swayne, Matthew Luchsinger, Riley (Nicole Dettman) Kovars, Stephanie (Zach Crews) Swayne, Chance (Mallory Lovell) Kovars, Kalin Kovars, Audrianna Luchsinger, Atalissa Luchsinger and Vincent Cooke; his great-grandchildren: Dylan, Blake, Autumn, Sylus, Skylar, Jocalyn, Lillyana, Travis, Izaak, River and Eva; sister: Ginny Manthey; his many in-laws; many nieces and nephews; special nieces, Amy Van Horn, Ciara "Pun'kin" Van Horn; and his loyal pup, Macy. He is preceded in death by his wife, Constance Luchsinger; parents, Lela Neisius and Harry Luchsinger; brother, Frank Neisius; sister, June Neisius; loving in-laws, Gale Sr., and Marilyn Wakefield; and sister-in-law, Sally Hinz.

A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Milton Community House. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., with services to follow at 12 p.m. Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621 will perform military honors at the conclusion of the services. There will be a potluck with the family following the service. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home assisted the family.

The family would like to thank SSM Health and Agrace Hospice Care.