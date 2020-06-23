July 3, 1927 - June 20, 2020
Bloomer, WI -- LaVerne " Junie" Cunningham Jr, age 92, passed away at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer on June 20, 2020 he was Born in Walworth WI on July 3, 1927 to LaVerne "Slim" and Hazel (Welch) Cunningham. He married Martha Mae Olds on July 3, 1950 in Ladysmith WI. Junie and Martha lived in the Walworth area until they moved north to Jump River in 1953 to farm until 1988. While farming, the barn burned, and he had to take a job building bridges. His grandchildren have fond memories of going with grandma and grandpa to "camp" while he was building bridges. In 1988 he became a care taker at Camp Wahdoon a Seventh Day Adventist camp. In 1993 they moved to a farm in Chetek and farmed with both sons and son-in-law. LaVerne loved working on the farm and he was the happiest when the family was all together. He loved to have his children and grandchildren sit on his lap and eat pancakes Sunday morning. His greatest love was his wife Martha Mae. He loved her "a bushel and a peck and a hug around your neck," and "talking in my sleep about you." No one was a stranger; everyone was a friend. Junie had an infectious laugh that came from his belly and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents: LaVerne and Hazel; siblings: Mary (Pete) Zemblowski, Larry "Pie" (Pat) Cunningham, Joan (Dick) Brown, Herb (Linda) Cunningham, Betty (Ken) Nichol; sister in-law: Lorreta Cunningham; sons in-law, Monte Shufelt and Dan Briel; grandson, David Briel. He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years: Martha; children: Sandra (Doug) Magray, Debarah Shufelt, Perry Cunningham, Robin (Deb) Cunningham, Patricia " Patty Jo" (Jack) Nelson, Melissa Briel; siblings: Bill (Peg) Cunningham, Linda Cunningham, Frank Cunningham, Kenneth "Red" (Idella) Cunningham, Jack (Sandy) Cunningham, David Cunningham; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces nephews other relatives and friends.
There will be private family services in July with a celebration of life held later in the summer. OLSON FUNERAL HOME in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com