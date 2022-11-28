Cottage Grove, WI - LaVerne Francis Frisque, 98, formerly of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Clinton, WI on February 27, 1924; the son of John and Angela (Cosgrove) Frisque. Verne attended Janesville High School until his sophomore year when his family moved to Rhinelander. At age 16, he left home to join the Civilian Conservation Corps. Verne enlisted in the Army on April 3, 1942, and following basic training at Fort Wallace, Texas, he was sent to Tyler (TX) Commercial College to become a code operator. He was then chosen for advanced training at a high-speed radio school at Camp Davis, NC. Upon reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant, Verne trained new recruits at Fort Sheridan, IL before being deployed to the Pacific Theater. Here he led the D Battery communications group of the 476th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons Battalion on numerous landings, the most harrowing occurring on the beaches of Biak and Owi Islands of then Dutch New Guinea.
Verne returned home from the war in January 1946. Once back, he and his sister, Betty, purchased and operated the River Forest Resort in Eagle River, WI. After a year, he returned to Janesville to work at the Fisher Body Division of the General Motors plant. In those early years he served as President of the Local Union 95 of the UAW, a time when unions needed strong leaders. He met Lucille Rau, and after a 6-week courtship they married in Beloit on October 4, 1947; it was a loving marriage that lasted 70 years. LaVerne and Lucille were blessed with four children: Victoria, Richard, James and Steven. One of his proudest accomplishments was earning his GED and graduating from
Janesville High School in 1968. Verne retired as an inspector in 1988 after 41 years with GM. He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Golden Kiwanis, and both VFW Post 1621 and The American Legion Post 205. Verne was also an accomplished hunter and fisherman, and he shared in these pursuits with his family.
He is survived by his children: Victoria (Paul) Fetting, Richard (Deloise) Frisque, James (Donna) Frisque and Steven (Kelly) Frisque: 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and siblings, Richard (Wilma) Frisque and Roberta (Frank) Recha. Verne is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lucille Frisque; and siblings, Elizabeth Klaas and John Frisque.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday December 3, 2022 at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH with Rev. Dan Decker officiating. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at the church on December 3 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Agrace, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, WI 53711, or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 210 S. Ringold St., Janesville, WI 53545.
LaVerne's family would like to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice, Dr. Jason Hampton (Wildwood Family Clinic) and the Veteran's Administration for the care they provided to our father. A special thanks also to Mission BBQ Madison for providing amazing support and wonderful meals for LaVerne's special celebrations throughout the year.