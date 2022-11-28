LaVerne Francis Frisque

February 27, 1924 - November 15, 2022

Cottage Grove, WI - LaVerne Francis Frisque, 98, formerly of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Clinton, WI on February 27, 1924; the son of John and Angela (Cosgrove) Frisque. Verne attended Janesville High School until his sophomore year when his family moved to Rhinelander. At age 16, he left home to join the Civilian Conservation Corps. Verne enlisted in the Army on April 3, 1942, and following basic training at Fort Wallace, Texas, he was sent to Tyler (TX) Commercial College to become a code operator. He was then chosen for advanced training at a high-speed radio school at Camp Davis, NC. Upon reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant, Verne trained new recruits at Fort Sheridan, IL before being deployed to the Pacific Theater. Here he led the D Battery communications group of the 476th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons Battalion on numerous landings, the most harrowing occurring on the beaches of Biak and Owi Islands of then Dutch New Guinea.

To plant a tree in memory of LaVerne Frisque as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.