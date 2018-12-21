January 13, 1928 - December 19, 2018
Janesville, WI -- LaVern M. Schoonover, age 90, of Janesville, passed away at St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. She was born in Norway, MI on January 13, 1928, the daughter of Arthur and Marie (Blahnik) Hassell. LaVern married Leonard Schoonover on November 17, 1946. They resided in Janesville for many years prior to his death on March 11, 2014. LaVern and Leonard were avid travelers. She also enjoyed snowmobiling and gardening.
Surviving are five children; Terry (Sue) Schoonover, Larry (Nancy) Schoonover, Diane Prechel, Elaine Schreiber, and Denise (Scott) Hopkins; six grandchildren; Michael Schreiber, Heather Schreiber, Gabrielle Jacobson, Alex Jacobson, Brianne Hopkins, and Braeden Hopkins; four great-grandchildren; Taryn and Tavin Czerwony, Rya Marie Schreiber and Isabella Lovell. In addition to her husband and parents; she was preceded in death by a grandson, Bronson Hopkins.
Funeral services will be at 12 noon on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. Father Rob Butz will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
