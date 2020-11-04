August 8, 1934 - October 31, 2020
Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE—LaVern L. Cleasby, age 86, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. He was born in Eleva, WI on August 8, 1934, the son of Delorm and Helen (Hutchinson) Cleasby. LaVern married Margaret "Peggy" Wellnitz on June 19, 1954. He worked at General Motors for 47 years. LaVern and Peggy were avid travelers and visited over 20 countries.
LaVern is survived by his loving wife, Peggy; 4 children; Laurie Precourt of Janesville, Pamela (Jon) Prange of Beaver Dam, Kris (Scott) Thomas of Mauston, and John (Jeremy) of Beloit; brothers, LeRoy (Edith) of Milton, and Gary (Barbara) of Janesville; 10 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Delorm (Pete); 4 brothers; and one sister.
"Our Grandpa was so important to all of us. He was always patient and always kind. He loved us unconditionally. He was handy, funny, and a darn good cook. We loved eating the rhubarb and the cucumbers he would grow in his yard. We spent a lot of time with him as children. He was a strong male role model in our lives. He took care of his family. He loved and adored our grandma and his children. He made us toys, took us fishing, dressed up as Santa and he made DAMN SURE we all knew how to dance a polka. He also made a killer Brandy Slush at Christmas. He loved his hugs and kisses and we are thankful that the Lord gave us the chance to say goodbye and get one last hug and kiss. Rest in Heaven dearest Grandpa. You will be missed immensely."
