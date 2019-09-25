November 28, 1936 - September 22, 2019

Janesville, WI -- LaVern Joseph Bahl, age 85, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Beloit Memorial Hospital in Janesville, after a short illness. LaVern was born in Rickardsville, IA on November 28, 1936, to Victor Joseph and Emma Josephine (Lei) Bahl. LaVern married Norma Ault on June 22, 1974, and she preceded him in death on April 7, 2000. LaVern was a farmer by trade, growing up on his father's farm, farming potatoes along aside his father and brother. LaVern held several jobs, such as hauling milk, and running the Park Avenue store for several years in Janesville. He also took to raising rabbits for a short time, and then settled on delivering the Milwaukee Sentinel and Janesville Gazette as his career which he held for over 40 years, finally retiring from the Gazette in 2013. Lavern enjoyed singing in his off time. Singing around the dinner table, and telling stories of the good old days was his favorite thing to do. His love of playing the guitar, singing, and telling stories was in his blood from his father and grandfather, passed down from generation to generation. Lavern had produced a few records in his career, and went by the name Uncle Andy Fox. Fond memories of LaVern will be held in the hearts of all who knew him.

LaVern is survived by one brother, Kenneth and (Marcia) Bahl of Fennimore, WI; seven children: Daniel Joseph and Melissa (Coleman) Bahl of Janesville; Joseph Lavern and Tracy (McKee) Bahl of Janesville; Cynthia (Cole) and Helen (Faldet) of Lincoln, NE; Jolene and Karen of Salt Lake City, UT; Craig and Barbara Campbell, of Boardman, OH; two great-granddaughters, Jadina and Ashley Campbell of Boardman, OH; and several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; a special mention to Benedict Bahl, son of Daniel and Melissa (Coleman) Bahl, who lived in the same town and was the closet grandson to Lavern. Preceding Lavern in death are his parents; wife, Norma Jean Ault; and one son, Lavern Joseph Bahl, Jr. (aka Sonny); and nine siblings: Lavonna, Mabel, Rita, Leonard, Lavina, Gerold, Raymond, Donald, Merlin.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday September 28, 2019 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, 130 South 5th Street, Evansville, 608-882-4410 with Reverend Jason Benjestorf officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Evansville. A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Flowers and donations may be sent to the funeral home. Luncheon to follow at Wesleyan Church, 967 Benton Ave, Janesville, 608-753-7723. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com