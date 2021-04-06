Lavern Eldon Krueger

April 3, 2021
Evansville, WI - Evansville
Lavern (Howie) Krueger age 80 passed away peacefully from natural causes on April 2nd, 2021 while at the Evansville Manor healthcare facility. He was the son of Milton and Mildred Krueger. Assisted by Dr Bongiorno of Albany Wisconsin, he was born at the Krueger's residence in Evansville, Wisconsin on 3/11/1941.
He grew up in Evansville and graduated from Evansville High School in 1959. Besides being excellent in academics, Lavern also participated in high school sports competing in football. During these teenage years Lavern took pleasure in owning cars and was active in a high school street rod car club known as the "Coachmen". During his high school years Lavern worked at Hulls Meat Market on Enterprise Street in Evansville. In the course of his employment at the meat market, the Hull family welcomed Lavern like a member of their family.
His official title is Dr. Lavern E. Krueger CPA. Throughout his progression to obtaining a Bachelor's, Master's and Doctorate in business, Lavern was a student or teacher at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater, UW Madison, UW Oshkosh, University of Colorado Boulder and University of Missouri Kansas City.
In 1968 Lavern became a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Wisconsin. In 1971 he became a member of the American Institute of Certified Accountants and is also a life member of the American Accounting Association. He obtained the Doctor of Business Administration from the University of Colorado in 1974. In 2008 he was noted as a 35 year member of the Missouri Society of CPA's. In 2016 Lavern became a 50 year member of the Institute of Management Accountants. Lavern spent most of his adult life teaching accounting at UMKC. He stated that he was not an accounting teacher but rather an accountant that teaches.
Lavern spent 44 years teaching at UMKC. As faculty he participated as an advisor belonging to numerous committees, academic organizations and being a member of various boards of directors. Lavern was instrumental in seeing UMKC achieve one of the top 5 CPA passing rates in the nation and later upon retirement Lavern became an UMKC Professor Emeritus.
Lavern obtained the nickname "Howie" during high school and accepted and was known by the "Howie" nickname by faculty and friends throughout his entire life. At UMKC Lavern was also known as "Dr. K" by students. He enjoyed his teaching career and taught until the age of 75 when he reluctantly retired.
Lavern was recognized throughout his life usually wearing heavy black plastic glasses. He had always exercised by weight lifting and jogging in his pastime. Lavern enjoyed motorcycles including owning Hondas, a Triumph and Royal Enfield. Throughout Lavern's UMKC tenure he rode a Honda to campus often stopping on the way home at "The Peanut" bar or "Mike's Tavern" in KC to enjoy conversation, a sports game and a cold beer. One of his retirement goals was to obtain another motorcycle.
His favorite teams were the KC Chiefs & KC Royals, and enjoyed following the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, Bucks and the Whitewater Warhawks. Lavern was one of the brave fans that observed the 1967 NFL Championship "ICE BOWL" game in Green Bay as the Packers won against the Cowboys.
He was a frugal person and never attempted to impress anyone. Lavern owned a modest house in Kansas City, wore conservative clothes and drove an inexpensive car. His meals often consisted of thrifty groceries and budget beverages.
During the many years Lavern lived in Kansas City, he always made an effort to return to Evansville and visit his family during the 4th of July and Christmas holidays.
After residing in Kansas City for 45 years, Lavern finally retired and moved back to the family home in Evansville. During his retirement years Lavern continued to lift weights and would often go for light jogging on the west side of town. Lavern kept up on current events by reading two daily newspapers, continually keeping his laptop internet on to daily news, and having the TV tuned in to either news or sports. During these retirement years you could find Lavern watching almost any sports team game that was being televised. He often visited the VFW and Pete's Inn in Evansville for some socializing and a refreshment.
Family and friends were always welcome for a visit at his Evansville residence. He enjoyed family members and nearby neighbors that often stopped by his Evansville home on Wednesdays for family and local updates and a brief informal happy hour.
Lavern was preceded in death by his parents Milton and Mildred. He is survived by his siblings Jerry Krueger, Bryant Krueger, Thomas Krueger and Susan (Krueger) Katzenmeyer. A big thank you to all the past and present staff at the Evansville Manor healthcare facility and Agrace Hospice that kept Lavern comfortable during his last few years. A private memorial will be held with the immediate family. Online condolences may be made at www.wardhurtley.com.