June 24, 1930 - June 20, 2019

Brodhead, WI -- LaVena "Dee" Clark, age 88, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at home. She was born the 10th child of Sten and Ruby (West) Tronnes on a farm north of Evansville, WI. She married Walter O. Clark in 1949, and they moved to Brodhead.

She is survived by her children: Sheryl Thorp, Denise Benton, Brad Clark and Andy (Carrie Ryan) Clark; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; her sister, Avis Lawrenz; and brother-in-law, Robert Clark. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; five sisters; and three brothers.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI with Rev. Irv Case officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, WI. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com