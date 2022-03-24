March 20, 2022
Delavan, WI - Laurie L. Kant-Hull 64 of Delavan, WI died on March 20, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. Laurie was born on August 3, 1957, daughter of the late Erwin and Janice (Green) Kant. Laurie was a very active person and touched the lives of many people. Laurie married her husband, Ronald Hull on February 14, 1988, at the First Congregational Church of Elkhorn, WI. She was a founding member of the Lakes Shores Library System and held a seat on their board for over thirty years. At the time of her passing, she held the title of President of the Lakes Shore Library System Board. Laurie spent much of her career as a Librarian, between being a medical librarian at Medical Associates of Wisconsin and a children's librarian in Burlington. Laurie was a very talented crafter; working in painting, gardening, scrapbooking, knitting, crocheting, and taught as a quilting instructor at Blackhawk Technical College. She was a champion of women's rights, helping those who needed it, and fighting the good fight no matter the cost or how hopeless the cause. A pacificist who was in ROTC during her college years, repelling off buildings and reassembling M-16s with parts left over. A lover of fast cars but rarely went above the speed limit, a protector to all animals who needed a home, and thought that Clark Griswold was an amateur when it came to holiday decorations. In her later years she grew to have a passion for fitness and weightlifting and encourage everyone around her to get active because "if I can do it, anyone can do it". Laurie loved all things Disney, Disco music, and was well known for curling up on a gloomy day to watch Hallmark Christmas movies regardless of the month. Through all her life she loved and taught those around her to love without question, with the saddest fate, according to her, being "an obituary that doesn't make you wish you knew them". Loved by many and feared by some, she will be deeply missed by those who were able to get to know her.
Laurie is preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Michael Craney; and great nephew, Benjamin Grossen. She is survived by her husband, Ron; son, Daniel (Sarah Defranco) Kant-Hull; and sisters: Kathleen Craney, Alison (Richard) Madero, and Melinda (John) Allen.
A Memorial Service will be held for Laurie on Thursday March 31, 2022, at 11:00AM at First Congregational Church of Christ 54 S. Jackson Street Janesville, WI 53548. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Wisconsin Dental Association Foundation Mission of Mercy; Wisconsin Librarians Association Foundation; Walworth County Humane Society; Twin Oaks Homeless Shelter; or Open Arms Free Clinic. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.