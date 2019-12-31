May 24, 1963 - December 28, 2019

Dodgeville, WI -- Laurie A. Balk, age 56, of Dodgeville, died on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at U.W. Hospital in Madison following a lifelong battle with Cystic Fibrosis. Laurie was born on May 24, 1963 in Janesville to Donald and Mary (Weitzel) Gies. She was a 1981 graduate of Janesville Parker High School. Laurie married Tim Balk of Dodgeville on June 20, 1987, and the couple lived in Dodgeville their entire married life. Laurie worked as a Computer Analyst, at Lands' End for over 20 years. She went back to college and earned her B.S. in Logistics from U.W. Platteville at age 51. She then worked for a short time for the D.N.R. in Madison. Laurie fought C.F. her entire life and raised tens of thousands of dollars for C.F. research. She had a true love for the out of doors and enjoyed hunting and fishing with her best friend, her husband, Tim. When she was no longer able to hunt and fish, her interests turned to gardening, canning and cooking.

Laurie is survived by her husband, Tim of Dodgeville; son, Trevor (Megan Socker) of Janesville; two granddaughters, Daisy Balk and Lillian Stavn; her parents, Donald and Mary Gies of Janesville; two brothers, Kevin (Julie) Gies of Smyrna, TN and Brian Gies of Janesville; her mother-in-law, Joan Balk of Dodgeville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ken (Saundra Hopkins) Balk of Sun River, OR; Kathy (Jerry) Severson of Salem, WI; Kevin (Cindy) Balk of Platteville and Al (Tammy) Balk of Reedsburg; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Laurie A. Balk, age 56, of Dodgeville will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2019 at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Fr. Tafadzwa Kushamba will officiate with burial in East Side Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 and on Friday after 10 a.m. The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

Laurie's family wish to extend their sincere gratitude to the compassion and caring staffs at U.W. Hospital Unit D6/5 and the Trauma Life Saving Unit and Dialysis Department at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville.