May 23, 1964 - November 27, 2020
Edgerton, WI - Laurence "Frank" Herrick, Jr, age 56, died of natural causes on November 27, 2020, in Janesville, Wisconsin. Born May 23, 1964, in Edgerton, Wisconsin, he lived in Edgerton, Florida, Arizona, and Janesville. He worked in the building maintenance field. Frank was an unofficial member of the "I Love to Eat Club", as food was a favorite part of his life. Frank never missed a home-cooked meal and enjoyed time with his family, playing Cribbage and Euchre. He enjoyed mystery/suspense books, watching World Wrestling Entertainment, and watching baseball. He cherished time spent at The White Oak, which he lived above for 25 years. He had many fond memories, friends, meals, stories, and lots of fun throughout the years. Frank's laugh was the best and it made those around him laugh along with him; per his friend, Roy, he said "I will miss his laugh dearly along with his great sense of humor." "Frank's mind was like a steel trap," says Laureen, Frank's sister. "I always found it amazing that he could tell me about baseball statistics from 10 years ago and he could tell me about a relative in a picture from 30 years ago. He truly was amazing!! Frank, I'd like to say 'Love You Much' for the last time.
Frank is survived by his sister, Laureen (Eric) Murray; niece, Klaryssa Murray; nephew, Dawson Murray of Cripple Creek, CO; stepfather, Raymond Huntoon of Janesville; stepbrothers, Brad Huntoon of Evansville and R. Tadd (Tammy) Huntoon; nephew, Ashton Huntoon; and niece, Delanie Huntoon of Janesville. Frank was preceded in death by his father, Laurence Frank "Bonzo" Herrick, Sr.; his mother, Marcia Lynn (Meinhardt) Huntoon, and several others.
A Celebration of Life will be held online on December 20, 2020, at 1 PM (Wisconsin/Central Time). Relatives and friends are welcome to join at Frank's Celebration of Life on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (CST). Please join this celebration/meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/567994957 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (669) 224-3412. Access Code: 567-994-957 New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/567994957
Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.