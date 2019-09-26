July 14, 1943 - September 21, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Laurence C. Otto, age 76, of Janesville, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at SSM Health/St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born July 14, 1943 in Grafton, ND, the son of the late Vernon W. & Dorothy L. (Gillies) Otto. Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country during the Vietnam Era. On May 8, 1998, he married Vera J. Rapoza in Janesville. He worked as a Computer Analyst for over 40 years.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Vera; his four daughters: Stephanie, Helen, Michele, and Tami; his son, Jerry; his three sisters: Natalie, Debbie, and June; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and friends.

A Memorial Gathering and Celebration of Larry's life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the home of Larry's sister and brother-in-law, Natalie and Mike Indgjer, 1021 Bedford Dr., Janesville.

Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville (608)752-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com

We love you, Larry! You will be dearly missed by all of us!