Laurence "Bud" Kitzman

July 12, 1941 - October 24, 2018
Elkhorn, WI -- Laurence P. "Bud" Kitzman, age 77, of Elkhorn, WI died Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at Cedar Crest Memory Care in Janesville. He was born July 12, 1941, to the late Clarence and Gertrude (Werner) Kitzman in Allen's Grove, WI. Bud graduated from Clinton High School, class of 1959. He married Lorene Miller on December 16, 1960 at the bride's home. Bud was a former member of the Janesville Moose Lodge, and he attended Briggs Road Evangelical Free Church, Elkhorn, WI. Bud enjoyed bowling leagues, softball leagues and participating in any pick up games of volleyball, horseshoe, golf and euchre. He was a fantastic dancer, and he and Lorene spent many evenings on the dance floor. Those who knew him know how competitive he was. Not only did he enjoy participating in sports, but he enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren compete. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs fan. Bud's work career included: Avalon Feed Mill; Lein Oil Company, Janesville; Monogram Chocolates, Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Jeninga Brothers, Elkhorn.
Bud is survived by his wife, Lorene; his three children: Kellie (Dan) Rhyner, Jeff (Mandy), and Brad (Brenda); ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings: Marilyn Larsen, Jeanette (Jack) Koele, Dianne (Bob) Henning, Dick (Donna) Kitzman; sister-in-law, Kathy Kitzman; and many nieces; nephews; and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Laverne.
A Time of Remembrance to honor and reflect on Bud's life is planned for Friday, November 2, 2018 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Agrace Hospice, Janesville, or Cedar Crest Benevolent Fund, Janesville. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Kitzman family on our website, brianmarkfh.com.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Cedar Crest Memory Care and Janesville Agrace Hospice for the loving care given to our husband and father.
