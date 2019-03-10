March 14, 1945 - February 26, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Lauren Pohn Kilkenny (nee Levinson) of Chicago, IL, Delavan, WI, and Apuela, Ecuador, born March 14, 1945, died on February 26, 2019 from cancer. She died as she lived, with fierce love for family and friends, meeting each adventure or challenge with determination and grit.

She is survived by her beloved husband, David; sister, Barbara; daughter, Kendra Pohn Fogarty; son, Justin (Emily) Pohn; and granddaughters, Charlotte and Maeve.

For family and friends interested in attending Lauren's celebration of life contact 26shum@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation: www.khelcharities.