July 22, 1965 - May 15, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Laurell Kay Wolfe, age 53, of Janesville, passed away at Select Specialty Hospital in Madison, on May 15, 2019. She was born on July 22, 1965 in Marshfield, WI, the daughter of David and Sandra (Laick) Hougum. Laurell grew up in Vesper, WI, where she was active in 4-H and graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids. She moved to Janesville shortly before her marriage to Mark T. Wolfe, whom she married on September 3, 1994. She was employed as a customer service representative by Wal Mart for 15 years. Laurell was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. She loved traveling, going on cruises and biking. A special time in her life was making Sunday dinner with Mark. Laurell loved life and never complained even as her health failed her. She always found the good in everyone.

Surviving are her husband, Mark Wolfe; parents, Dave and Sandy Hougum of Vesper, WI; her sisters, Michelle Giesen of Lakeville, MN, and Jennifer (Pat) Grass of Holman, WI; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Marvin and Phyllis Wolfe of Wisconsin Rapids; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Greg Wolfe of Eau Claire, Sandy (Kent) Bahler of Monona, Jeff (Karen) Wolfe of West Bend, and Todd (Brenda) Wolfe of Milton; and several nephews and nieces, including Nicole Steberl, with whom she had a special bond. Laurell was preceded in death by her sister, Carmen Steberl.

A visitation will be held from Noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2921 Mt. Zion Avenue, Janesville, followed by funeral services at 1:30 p.m. Pastor Barb Urlaub will officiate. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In memory of Laurell's long and valiant battle with Myotonic Dystrophy, memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville is honored to be assisting the family.

