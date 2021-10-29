Janesville, WI - Laura S. Coyne, age 57, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 25, 2021. She was born in Janesville on March 28, 1964; the daughter of Edward and Mary (Ryan) Cribben. Laura married John J. Coyne in Janesville on May 10, 2001. She enjoyed NASCAR, rooting for the Packers, and showing her love to her family through her cooking. Laura was an independent and selfless woman, who was a "mother to many" and always found a way to make people happy.
She is survived by her husband, John; children: David Cribben and Matthew Blum; grandchildren: Madilynn Stowe and Kendrick Davis; siblings: Patrick Cribben, Gerald (Cindy) Cribben, Theresa (John) Falder, Kate (Mike) Hohenstein, Joanna Ryder and Barb Cribben; as well as many extended family members and friends. Laura is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Jeanne Howard.
Per Laura's wishes, no services are being held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Laura Coyne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
