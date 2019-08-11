October 9, 1942 - August 1, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Laura P. Polzin, age 76, of Janesville, passed away at home with her loving family by her side on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was born in Milwaukee on October 9, 1942, the daughter of Bartholomew and Harriet (Schamerhorn) Brennen. She was married to her husband, Joe Polzin, in Milwaukee in 1963. Together, they came to Janesville, where they raised their family. She enjoyed the occasional trip to casinos; bingo with friends; shopping; and numerous cruises with her favorite people. Laura and Joe were members of Faith Lutheran Church in Janesville, and enjoyed their time together with the Church community.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Polzin; son, Curt Polzin; granddaughter, Laura Marie Polzin; and several extended family members and friends. Laura is predeceased by her parents; and four brothers and sisters.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service at the Church. Committal service will immediately follow to Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting her family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com