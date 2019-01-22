March 27, 1961 - January 18, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Laura L. Brockner, age 57, of Beloit, recieved her promotion to heaven's angelic choir on Friday, January 18, 2019. She was born March 27, 1961 to the late James and Toby (Jones) Christophersen in Beloit. She attended Clinton High School, Class of 1979, and completed her education at Blackhawk Tech. Laura married Theodore J. Brockner on April 27, 1985 at Shopiere United Methodist Church. She shared her "strong faith with all." Laura had worked at the Shopiere Store and General Motors before her retirement. She embraced life, enjoyed cooking and a spirited debate about politics. Laura loved her family, and sharing her singing skills with her family and friends. She was active with the Sweet Adeline's and the River City Sound Chorus. Laura and her good friend, Ferne Syverson, shared their love of music "Side by Side." She traveled extensively over the years, and always seemed to enjoy "getting out of the house." She developed an appreciation for sports, and became a great fan of NASCAR, the Milwaukee Brewers and all UW sports. Laura will be fondly remembered as a loving mother and wife who loved to shop.

She is survived by her husband, Ted Brockner; her son, Austin (Michelle) Brockner; her brother, Steven Christophersen; her sister, Julie (Dennis) Newland; and many friends; nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jay; and her mother-in-law, Patricia Brockner.

Laura's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019 in the SHOPIERE CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH, 5328 East Church Street, Shopiere with Rev. Norman Starks and Rev. Scott Cerneck co-officiating. Friends will be received Friday, January 25, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, and again on Saturday in Church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in the Shopiere Cemetery. Memorials and other expressions of thanks may be directed to Shopiere Congregational Church, the Restoring Hope Transplant House or the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website, brianmarkfh.com.

Brian G. Mark Funeral Homes

1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit (608) 362-2000

The family would like to thank the many nurses and doctors that helped Laura, especially at the Beloit Clinic, UW Carbone Cancer, Agrace Hospice and the B6/6 nurses and staff.