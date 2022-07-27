Laura L. Barker

Janesville, WI - Laura L. (Brieske) Barker, age 62, of Janesville, WI, passed away at home on July 24, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, due to complications with cancer. She was born in Janesville on February 1, 1960; the daughter of Norman and Beverly (West) Brieske.
She is survived by her 6 children: Kimberly Kangas, Susan (Roger) Mulno, Melissa Barker, Richard (Sarah) Barker, Charles (Krystal) Barker, and Jessica Barker; father, Norman (Nancy) Brieske; brother, Charles Brieske; and sister, Jennifer (Brandon) Vohs; 13 grandchildren: Eric, Megan, Adam, Andrew, Liz, Kaylynn, Cora, Chad, Cammie, Hannah, Robbie, Colton, and Ana; 15 great-grandchildren; and countless extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Barker; companion, William Broeg; and mother, Beverley Johnson.
At Laura's request, there will be no funeral service, however a visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. A private committal will be held following the visitation at Oak Hill Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
