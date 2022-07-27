Laura L. Barker

February 1, 1960 - July 24, 2022

Janesville, WI - Laura L. (Brieske) Barker, age 62, of Janesville, WI, passed away at home on July 24, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, due to complications with cancer. She was born in Janesville on February 1, 1960; the daughter of Norman and Beverly (West) Brieske.

