October 15, 1981 - July 4, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Laura Jean Petitt, 38, Whitewater, passed away peacefully and is finally at rest in Heaven. She was the beloved wife and best friend of Justin; precious mom of Carson, who was her whole life; daughter of David and Debra Britton; daughter-in-law of Melodee and Gene Carey and Terry and Sue Petitt; granddaughter of Dorothy and the late Myron Britton; granddaughter of the late Representative Robert Behnke and Dolores Behnke; granddaughter of Melvin and Judy Storck; dear sister of Samantha Ellefson, Christine and Casey Stauff, Kayla Carey, Shawn Carey, Jon Petitt and Justina Petitt. She is further survived by countless relatives and friends. Laura, you were greatly loved and will be forever in our hearts. Laura will always be watching her boys and cheering Carson from Heaven.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 9. 2021 at 6:00pm at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb Street, Whitewater 53190. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00pm until the time of the service. As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to FCCU for a scholarship fund for her son Carson Petitt.
Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater is assisting the family.