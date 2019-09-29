July 13, 1921 - September 1, 2019

Highland, MI -- Laura Janette Jones, age 98, died September 1, 2019 at her daughter's home in Highland, MI. She was born July 13, 1921 in Evansville, WI, to George Daniel and Laura Esther (Kreger) Berry. She grew up and attended high school in Evansville, graduating in 1940. She married Sgt. Chester Alvin Jones on July 30, 1943 in Madison. After the war, they moved to Janesville, where she worked for Parker Pen. She was very active in the Janesville Seventh-Day Adventist Church, right up to the time she moved in with her daughter. She also hosted many parties at her Riverside Park home. After retiring from Parker Pen, she opened a ceramic shop called "J.J. Ceramics", which she ran and taught at for 32 years. With her husband Chester, she moved to Michigan in 2005.

She is survived by her daughters, Judith Gail (Gary) Hiiter and Jana Lynn Thompson; grandchildren: Bryant Gary Hiiter, Charles Wallace (Misty) Thompson, III, Chester Alvin Thompson and Samantha (Kelly) Thompson; great-grandchildren: Kayden Parsons, Jacob Atkins, Brayden Thompson and Peyton Thompson. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Gladys Brown and Fern Heron; brothers, Iven and Loyal Berry; and husband, Chester Jones.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, 2200 Milton Avenue, Janesville. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford, MI. Online guest book at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com