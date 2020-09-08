December 18, 1924 - September 3, 2020
Delavan area, WI -- Laura A. Enright, age 95, of the Delavan area, passed away on September 3, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by loving family. Laura was born on December 18, 1924 in Darien, WI, to George and Sarah (Woods) Welch. She graduated from Delavan High School in the Class of 1943, two years later she married the love of her life, Wayne J. Enright, on March 7, 1945. After graduating from the Milwaukee Institute of Technology in 1958, Laura worked as a licensed practical nurse for local physicians. She was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church, enjoyed serving on many church committees, and helped with Rotary luncheons over the years. In her free time, she enjoyed doing crafts, cross stitch, creating porcelain dolls, and hosting parties for her many friends.
Laura was the loving mother of two daughters, Jill (James) Cleveland and Jane Enright, both of Delavan; grandchildren: Nolan (Katie) Stanton, Ashley (Traci) Key, Laura (Myron) Patterson; great-grandchildren: Brayden, Nora and Ivan. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Willy; as well as many nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; four brothers; and five sisters.
Graveside service will be held at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan, WI on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church in Delavan. Betzer Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the Enright family.