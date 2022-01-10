Janesville, WI - Larry W. Krauter, 82, passed away at home Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was born October 28, 1939 in Janesville to the late Adolph and Elsie (Mattson) Krauter. Larry graduated from Janesville Senior High School in 1958. At graduation, Larry proposed to his love, the former Ruth Cleveland. They would marry later that year at Cargill United Methodist Church.
Larry worked for over 30 years with GM mainly in the paint department, he would retire from GM and find himself getting to enjoy life. He was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, shoot guns, go to the campground in Wyalusing State Park, and get his tree farm going on the land. He and Ruth also were instrumental in getting the snowmobile club going.
Larry was a true jokester and tease always wanting to have fun and make people laugh. His best times were to always host family holidays at he and Ruth's home.
Larry is survived by his wife Ruth of 63 years; three sons: Steve (Tammy) Krauter, Jeff (Cindy) Krauter, and Dave (Cassandra) Krauter; nine grandchildren: Amanda, Gina (Tyler), Lisa, Nicole (Andrew), Zach (Kelsey), Sarah (Kyle), Kari (Casey), Alyssa (Tony), Kylee; six great grandchildren: Cora, Emersyn, Oliver, Dawsyn, Kipton, Cooper, and one more on the way; his faithful friend Molly; brother Dave (June) Krauter; sister-in-law Carolyn Campion; and nieces: Kristin, Kim, and Brenda Grulich of Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family celebration will be held later this year. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
Larry's family wishes to thank all the neighbors and friends who have been so helpful. Also, to the SSM Hospice especially Shannon, who seemed to be there on a dime when we called.
