Janesville, WI - Larry Allen Stenulson, 83, passed away on January 19, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison, WI of Covid pneumonia. He was born in Black River Falls, WI on June 18, 1938, the son of Henry and Mintie (Calkins) Stenulson. He was educated in Black River Falls, and served in the Army from 1956 - 1959. Larry was employed in the construction industry and was a member of Carpenters Local 836/314. For over 19 years, Larry and his wife Mary owned and operated the Wolf's Den Bar & Grill in Janesville. Larry always said that Mary was the best thing that ever happened to him.
Survivors include his wife, Mary (Elphick), and their blended family. From Janesville, children: Larry Stenulson, Jr., Kim (James Sullivan) Stenulson, Jodie (Leonard) Myer, Brenda (Jeffrey) Ruef, Donna Fenrick Kessler, LaVon Schwarzhoff, David (Brandie) Stenulson; Steve (Nadia) Stenulson of Machesney Park, IL and Randy Fenrick; grandchildren: Jason Stenulson, Jenna (Jason) James, Kristy Tabbert, Brandon (Leah) Ruef, Nicholas Schwarzhoff, Rachel (Nicholas Cronin) St. Clair, Michael (Brandi) Tabbert, Greg (Samantha Haumschild) Ruef, Tyler Stenulson, Taylor (Pauly Low) St. Clair, Maryah Stenulson, Erik (Kari Hermanson) Myer, Isabella Schwarzhoff, Paige (Matthew) Plewa, Brandon (Ashley Vega) Stenulson, Elena (Arth) Shah, Gabrielle Schwarzhoff, Preston Sanders, and Gavin Sanders; great-grandchildren: Jude Gilson, Lily James, Mason Young, Charlize Low, Arianna Teniente, Kellan James, Lillian Stenulson, Sawyer Cronin, Alivia Cronin, Nevaeh Stenulson, Barrett Tabbert, Ivy Stenulson, Maisie Tabbert, and Avalynn Plewa; siblings: Sharon Henry, Front Royal VA, Steven (Dena) Stenulson, Black River Falls, WI and Lonnie (Sue) Stenulson, Taylor, WI; special grand-dogs, Dusti and Sunny; and many other family members.
Larry was preceded in death by parents, Henry and Mintie and Janice (Savage) Stenulson; grandparents; infant brother; sisters and brothers-in-law: Sylvia and Melvin Lyon, LaVon and Robert Shuler; sister, Debbie Shramek; brothers-in-law, Richard Elphick and Keithern Henry; nephew, Ed Hayes; great-nephews, John Lyon and Alan Munkwitz; great-nieces, Rhonda St. Clair and Skylee Love.
Per Larry's wishes, there will be no service or visitation. A gathering for family and friends may be held at a later date for closure. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Stenulson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.