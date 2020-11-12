November 7, 2020
East Troy, WI - Larry R. Lundgren Jr. 53, of East Troy, WI died at Aurora Medical Center of Kenosha on Saturday November 7, 2020. Larry was born in Elkhorn, WI on August 14, 1967, son of the late Larry and Deloris (Sprowl) Lundgren Sr. Larry was a proud graduate from Lakeland School of Walworth County. While in school he was involved in Special Olympics and had won many medals for swimming. Larry enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing. He was very skilled or "lucky" at deer hunting and catching all types of fish. Larry was well known for his kind and generous personality. He always was able to make friends easily and always had some sort of corny joke to tell. He was also known as the guy that walked all over Elkhorn and Lake Geneva. He was very creative and was able to repurpose items he had laying around, to make them into something unique and sometimes practical. During his life you would always see him at the Walworth County Fair working for many different vendors which led him to be able to travel to many different fairs and events in Wisconsin and around the country.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents; sister; Lani Rene; and great nephew; Tanner Boguslawske.
He is survived by; his significant other Lisa Bong, his sisters; Lyssia (Chris Cox) Lundgren, LaVel (David) Hosbach; Aunts; Kathy (Bob) Reed, Bonnie (Jim) Hoover; Nieces; Brittney (Arie Morgan) Lundgren, Renee (Chance Williams) Hosbach; Great nephews; Shane, Mason, Daxton, Finnley; great niece; Paeslee; and many cousins and friends.
A Celebration of life for Larry will be held at a later date and time. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Elkhorn assisted Larry's family. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.