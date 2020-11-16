Larry R. Dutcher

January 21, 1952 - November 12, 2020
Janesville, WI - Larry Raymond Dutcher, age 68, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 at Green Knolls at Beloit. Larry was born in Janesville, WI on January 21, 1952 the son of Raymond and Margaret (Higgins) Dutcher. He graduated with the class of 1970 from Parker High School.
Larry was self-employed in the livestock business for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He loved his Golden Retrievers. He will be dearly missed.
Larry is survived by his sister, Connie (Rick) Bush; brother, Jay Dutcher; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and brother, Steve Dutcher.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Whitewater, WI. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 18th until the time of the services at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME.
We would like to thank the nurses, nurse aides and staff of Green Knolls for taking such good care of Larry for the past 10 years. Also, a special thank you to the Beloit Regional Hospice nurses.
HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME