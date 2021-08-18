Larry Payne

Janesville, WI - Larry J. Page, 73, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at UW Hospital-Madison with his family at his side. He was born April 17, 1948 in Springfield, Il to the late Homer T. and Catherine (Cohen) Payne. On January 8, 1972, Larry married the former Kay F. Buser in Nichols, IA.
Larry worked as the general manager at the Kmart in Janesville. He enjoyed watching hot air balloons, and cars. He was an avid and enthusiastic Chicago Bears fan and a fan of the Chicago Cubs.
Larry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kay Payne; son Brian Payne (fiancée Jordan Ott); daughter Lindsay (Nick) Oldenburg; sister Linda; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents
A Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville, WI. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to Larry's family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to UW Hospital Cardiovascular Medicine Fund.
A thank you is wished to the staff of Rock Haven, UW Hospital Cardio Transplant, and Davita Dialysis for the care over the years for Larry. Also, thank yous to Rock County Transit Drivers and the doctors at SSM Health Janesville and Madison.
