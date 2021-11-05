Janesville, WI - Larry Martin Lund, age 73, of Janesville died unexpectedly on November 3, 2021 at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Stoughton, WI on July 15, 1948, the son of Norval and Doris (Heron) Lund. He grew up in the Stoughton/ Evansville area and graduated from Evansville High School.
Larry married Martha Peterson on October 18, 1969. He farmed on the Mc Nall Farms for 18 years before starting his own business, Lund Truck Equipment Repair which is presently L & M Truck and Trailer Repair and is currently operated by his son, Jeremy.
Since retiring, Larry enjoyed doing small engine repair and restoring old John Deere and Farmall tractors. He received a special joy in caring for his yard and mowing his lawn. He was a member of the Rock River Thresheree.
Larry Lund is survived by his wife, Martha Lund; two children, Jeremy Lund and Becky Tunks; three grandchildren that were the light of his life whom he absolutely worshipped, Kealynn Tunks, Lainey Lund and Franklin Lund; four brothers and one sister; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Donna and Jim Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
Funeral services are at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 7, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. Erik Henry will officiate. Visitation will be from Noon Sunday until the time of services at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Graveside services and burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, November 8th at the Milton City Cemetery.