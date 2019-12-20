September 18, 1938 - December 17, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Larry L. Jabs, 81, of Elkhorn, WI, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Holton Manor in Elkhorn. He was born on September 18, 1938 in Dodgeville, WI, the son of the late Walter M. and Kathryn E. (Gust) Jabs. Larry attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On July 6, 1957 he was united in marriage to Sharon C. Marty at Perry Lutheran Church in Daleyville, WI. Larry worked 33 years for the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles, retiring in 1995. He was a former member of the Elkhorn Jaycees, and an active member of the First Congregational-United Church of Christ in Elkhorn. Through the years, Larry served as the church moderator and treasurer, and he taught Sunday school. He enjoyed fishing and playing cards, especially Cribbage. Larry was an avid gardener, and was extremely passionate about growing roses. His vegetable garden was the envy of the neighborhood. Larry took pleasure in cooking and grilling. He was in charge of the household grocery shopping, and loved strolling through the grocery aisles, selecting ingredients for his family-favorite soups and dishes. His greatest love in life, however, was his family.

Larry was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 62 years, Sharon; his five children: Crystal (Ronald) Zarnstorff of Elkhorn, Anita (David) Stohl of Elkhorn, Cathy Brown of Delavan, WI, Diana Whiting of Geneva, IL and Gregg Jabs of Everett, WA; by his seven grandchildren: Matthew (Taylor) Newman, Kyle (Randi) Stohl, Tyler (Cortney Hetznecker) Stohl, Kyra Brown, Ty Brown, Britton (Samantha Mills) Whiting, and Nathan Whiting; by his four great-grandchildren: Adelai, Macklyn, Beau and Theo; by his sister, Karen Helgeson of Mt. Horeb, WI; and by a host of other relatives and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.

Memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at the First Congregational-United Church of Christ, 76 S. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI with Rev. Dr. Scott McLeod officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Memorials may be made in Larry's name to the First Congregational-United Church of Christ, or Mercy Health Hospice, 901 Mineral Point Ave, Janesville, WI 53548. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwood.com. Arrangements for the Jabs family were handled by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.