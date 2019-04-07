December 23, 1936 - April 3, 2019

Mount Horeb, WI -- Larry L. Dangerfield, age 82, of Mount Horeb, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, April 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving children. He was born on December 23, 1936, in Elkhorn, WI, the son of Zyphoid and Eleanor (Gates) Dangerfield. He grew up in Walworth, WI, and graduated from Walworth High School, where he met the love of his life, Kay Karcher. They were married at Zenda Presbyterian Church on August 3, 1957. Larry obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education from Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, and his Master's Degree from UW-Madison. His teaching and coaching career began in Walworth in 1958. He continued at Mount Horeb High School in 1961, where he taught Physical and Driver Education, coached baseball, basketball, and football, and served as Athletic Director. Larry also mentored area youth as a hunter safety instructor for 35 years and as a chaperone for many of the FFA Canadian fishing trips from their start in 1966. Coach Dangerfield retired after 36 years of teaching. Larry sang baritone in the Old Hickory quartet and also loved singing in the Senior Choir at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mount Horeb. He enjoyed following Wisconsin sports and was a life-long crusader for the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. Larry loved the outdoors no matter the hour or the weather, and deeply treasured the camaraderie of many friends while fishing and hunting. Larry and Kay were dedicated to lovingly tending the yard and home where they lived for 50 years.

Larry is survived by his children: Diane, Deb, Michael and Betsy; Michael's wife, Maria; and Betsy's husband, Dennis Modlin. Larry was the proud grandfather of six: Lena, Blake and Evan Dangerfield, and Adam, Megan and Ryan Milbrath. He is also survived by his brother, Curt Dangerfield. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Kay, and his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at the EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH OF MOUNT HOREB, 315 E. Main Street, Mount Horeb with Pastor John Twiton officiating. Burial will follow at East Blue Mounds Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, April 12, at Gunderson Camacho Funeral Home, 500 N. Eighth Street, Mount Horeb. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral & Cremation Care 500 North 8th Street 608-437-5077

We will be forever grateful to Dr. John Ewalt, Tania Leverton, Northwest Dane Senior Services, Mount Horeb Senior Center and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care, and to the owners and staff of BeeHive Homes of Mount Horeb for their constant commitment and love in Dad's final months. And we are indebted to our dad's kind-hearted friends for their love and support throughout the years.

We are proud to be the children of this hardworking, meticulous, salt-of-the-earth, fiercely loyal, protective, fun-loving, teddy bear of a father. We move forward inspired by his example.