August 16, 1961 - October 28, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Larry J. Alf, age 58, of Beloit, WI, died on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the home of friends while surrounded by his family. Larry was born on August 16, 1961, the son of Phillip and Rosemarie (McKillips) Alf. Larry liked making people smile, and enjoyed sharing jokes. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed nature. In his job, he traveled the world making friends in many countries. He created a home for himself in North Carolina in the last 5 years. He never hesitated to befriend anyone that needed support. He was a mentor and a teacher to Austin Cole Fisher, who helped care for him with his stage four renal cancer. Larry fought hard to win his battle, and never stopped having hope.

Larry is survived by his mother, Rosemarie Alf of Janesville, WI; a brother, Rodney Alf of Brodhead, WI; a sister, Jerilee Cox of Beloit, WI; three children: John (Brittany) Alf of Janesville, Jordan (Skylar Bowser) Alf of Edgerton, WI and Jessica Alf of Milton, WI; a special friend, Austin Cole Fisher of North Carolina; and several aunts; uncles; nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Alf.

A Celebration of life visitation will be held at the D. L. Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's name to Agrace in Janesville, WI. www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484

Larry's family would like to thank Agrace staff for their never ending care and support.