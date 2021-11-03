Larry Henderson

Portage, WI - JANESVILLE - Larry Allan Henderson, age 63, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, following a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by his very loving family.
Larry was born on March 13, 1958, in Independence, Missouri, the son of William and Margaret (O'Connor) Henderson. He had worked at Applebee's, Bishop's Café, and Pizza Hut in Janesville. Larry was very well known in his neighborhood, and rarely missed a game or practice of the Rock Aqua Jays. He was very social and enjoyed helping others.
He is survived by his mother, Margaret Cryer, Portage; his brothers, Thomas Henderson, Eau Claire, and James Henderson, Waterloo; his sister, Deborah (John) Lynch, Hastings, Minnesota; his nephews, Austin Henderson, Jack Lynch and Dylan Lynch; many cousins, other near relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, William, and his stepfather, Marvin Cryer.
A Chapel Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Milton Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, 2200 Milton Avenue, Janesville, with Deacon Steve Letourneau officiating. Burial will immediately follow. Visitation will be held at the Chapel from 12:00 noon until the time of the service.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
