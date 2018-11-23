August 20, 1964 - November 18, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Larry G. Johnson Jr. 54, (known as George to family members) passed away Sunday, November 18, at his home in Janesville, WI. He was born August 20, 1964, in Woodstock, IL. George was from McHenry, Illinois, and worked for McHenry County College. He got a BS degree in Creative Writing from SNHU and was a tutor at LaFollette High School through the AmeriCorps program. He wrote poetry, short stories, and novels. He authored and had published a role playing game book "Road Kill" in 1989. He was an avid fan of Science Fiction books and movies. George was a prize winning model builder and member of IPMS USA Region 5. He loved animals, especially his dogs, Sammy and Georgia and his cats, Thor and Loki.
George is survived by his wife, Cynthia; daughter, Stephanie Bergersen; parents, Larry (Ruby) Johnson Sr., and Gerry (Jack) Engel; sisters, Krisse (Tony) Gamboa, and Kendra Hensley. He is also survived by his nieces, Justine and Danielle; a nephew, Denver Jr., and their families; as well as many aunts; cousins; and friends.
He is proceeded in death by his Mom and Dad, Phyllis and Bill Phillips; uncle, Terry Phillips; and niece, Chelsie Kumm.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for Saturday, December 8th, 2018 at Coleman's in Woodstock at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are asked to be given to the family. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. On line expressions of sympathy may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com
