August 16, 1952 - May 19, 2021
Janesville, WI - Larry G. Arndt, 68, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He was born August 26, 1952 in Wisconsin to the late Edward and Laura Arndt, Sr. He worked for VP Buildings.
Larry loved antique collecting which meant going to a lot of auctions and garage sales. His greatest love though were his grandchildren, his dogs, and all his family. Larry truly lived his life to the beat of his own drum.
Larry is survived by his children: Jennifer Arndt, Nathaniel (Jasmin) Arndt, Shannon (Juan) Carlson, Stacy Carlson, Jeremy (Sandra) Carlson, and Sarah (Anthony Luek) Arndt; his grandchildren: Casana, Karlissa, Miranda, Celia, Little Juan, Andres, Angelia, Brad, Alyssa, Naiyomi, Emma, Chloe, and Savannah; siblings: Richard Arndt, Robert Arndt, and Sandra Jensen; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter Isabel; brothers Edward Arndt, Jr and Leif Arndt; and sisters Bonnie and Sharon.
Visitation for Larry will be Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd. A time of sharing will begin at 1:00 PM. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
We truly appreciate all that Agrace Hospice did to help Larry and his family through this time.