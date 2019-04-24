February 16, 1938 - April 21, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Larry E. Bobsin, age 81, of Janesville, WI passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born on February 16, 1938 in Elgin, IL, the son of Earl and Esther (Gramentz) Bobsin. Larry married Carol Fisher on February 27, 1965. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1959. He was employed by General Motors until retiring in 1999. Larry loved to fish, hunt, garden, work in his yard and was known as a handyman. He was an avid Milwaukee Brewer fan. He especially loved his wife, Carol whom he dearly missed since she passed away on January 8, 2016. Larry was an active member of the Compass Church.

Surviving are two children, William Bobsin of Lake In The Hills, IL, and Lori (Paul) Berger of Haslet, TX; his son-in-law, Jay Dolan; ten grandchildren: Russ, Steve (Bethany), Scott, Mike (Katie), Matt, Nick (Natalie), Brandon, Stephanie, Rachel and Jennifer; eight great-grandchildren: Kayli, Josiah, Kellan, Avery, Chloe, Everette, Makayla and Skylar. In addition to his wife and his parents, Larry was preceded in death by two daughters, Anne Dolan and Penny Kawa.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Meister officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com