May 15, 1935 - May 14, 2019

Monona, WI -- Larry D. Miller, age 83, of Monona, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was born on May 15, 1935, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Claire and Laurel (Bertels) Miller. Larry graduated from Barrington High School High School in 1953. He was the Principal of Edgerton Middle School for almost 30 years, retiring in 1994. Larry married Nancy Kendrick on April 16, 1988, in Madison. He was an avid bowler and golfer, playing on different leagues throughout the years. Larry also loved cars, and owned many different types during his lifetime.

Larry is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Cheryl (David Jr.) Spike, Lisa (Brian) Donnelly, and Scott (Jennifer) Miller; grandchildren, Jeremy Spike, Traci (Daniel) Weisensel, Matthew (Leah) Donnelly and Nicole Donnelly; two great-grandchildren, Laney Weisensel and Collette Donnelly; sister, Judie Buckley; sister-in-law, Marion Miller; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Donald Miller. A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Memorials may be made to the Madison Reading Project. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive, Madison 608-221-5420