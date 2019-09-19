September 12, 1952 - September 6, 2019

Rockford, IL -- Larry D. Garber, 66, Rockford, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 in his home. Larry was born September 12, 1952, son of Edward H. Garber and Ruth Marlene Blizard. He graduated from South Beloit High School, Class of 1970. Larry made his dream job come true with General Motors in Janesville, WI, where he worked for 35 years, and was a member of the UAW Local 95. He had great a passion for cars, whether it was working on them or painting them. He loved fishing, motorcycles and fixing things to barter with. Larry also had a special love for his cats. He will be dearly missed.

Those left to honor Larry's memory include his son, Joshua (Fwan) Garber of Keizer, OR; grandchildren, Uriah and Kierian Garber; brother, Steve (Carol) Garber; step-siblings: Carlton (Geri) Conway, Pam Conway, Cheryl (Dan) Tschudy, Debbie (Steve) Runice; and his best friend and fishing partner, Les Moldenhauer. He is predeceased by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL 61108. Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Navy Club, 2324 Charles Street, Rockford. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Rockford, IL 61108. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com