October 4, 1932 - October 6, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Larry D. Cooper, 87, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, surrounded by his family at home. He was born October 4, 1932, in Richmond, IL, the son of the late Leslie and Edith Cooper. Larry served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Katherine "Kathy" Battista, on May 8, 1977, in Genoa City, WI. Larry was avid Green Bay Packers fan. He was meticulous with his lawn care and enjoyed spending time outdoors.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Kathy; seven children: Dale (Peggy) Cooper, Dave Cooper, Lenora Ludzack, Steve (Nancy) Cooper, Michele Conner, Lori (Dan) Nevin, and Natalie (Wizard) McEwen; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his siblings; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will be 2 p.m. on Thursday at Hartwell Cemetery in Town of Lafayette, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Larry's name may be directed to City of Elkhorn Fire and Rescue, 13 S. Broad St. Elkhorn. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed the arrangements for the Cooper Family.

Larry's request was for everyone to dress in their favorite sportswear.