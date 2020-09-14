March 1, 1943 - September 10, 2020
Brodhead, WI -- Larry Allen Stefanik, age 77, passed away on September 10, 2020 while at the Woods Crossing Nursing Home in Brodhead. Larry was born on March 1, 1943 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Paul and Marvella (Radtke) Stefanik. Larry married his wife of over 47 years, Kathleen Finley, on March 3, 1973 in Beloit, WI. Larry was an Albany High School graduate in 1961. Larry enjoyed the outdoors, and loved to go out west on hunting trips, fishing, and tending to his garden. Larry was a long time member of St. Peters Lutheran Church, and served on the church council for 3 years.
Larry was an independent entrepreneur and self-employed businessman. He owned and managed a large commercial dairy farm in Green County from 1967 - 1987; owned and operated a Real Estate and Appraisal Brokerage firm, as well as acquiring real estate and investment properties from 1977-2020. He also created and grew a residential home building company, doing 9-12 new homes per year from 1993-2010. Larry served on various boards and committees through his life including: Past President of Albany Lions Club; Past President of the Green County Board of Realtors; Past President of the Wisconsin Chapter Realtors Land Institute; and several terms on the Village and Town of Albany Planning and Zoning Committees and Albany school board. Larry was also the 1986 Realtor of the Year for the Realtors Land Institute and Green County Board of Realtors.
Larry is survived by his wife, Kathleen; two children, Steven (Tracy) Stefanik and Lisa Stefanik; two grandchildren, Jordan (Kevin) Ile and Hailey Stefanik; three siblings: Judy (Gary) Studer of Monroe, Peggy (Lorin) Jordan of Juda and Neil (Jackie) Stefanik of Albany; an uncle, (Ronald (Joan) Radtke of Brookfield, WI; and many other nieces; nephews; and other relatives. Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
A public visitation will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Private family services will be held at a later date, with burial concluding at Hillcrest Cemetery in Albany. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. Peters Lutheran Church in his memory. Per State of WI occupancy rules, we ask that all who attend the visitation, a mask is required and the family asks that everyone be patient, as there may be a small wait to get into the building to see the family. www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484