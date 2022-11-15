Janesville, WI - Larry Allen Anderson, age 78 of Janesville, WI passed away at his home on November 9, 2022, surrounded by his daughters and partner, Joyce. He was born on May 15, 1944, in Viroqua, WI, the son of Howard Otto Anderson and Bernice Hope (Olsen) Anderson. He grew up on the family farm in Viroqua with his siblings and graduated from Viroqua High School in 1962.
Larry moved to Rockford, IL where he was employed by Dean Foods until being drafted into the U.S. Army on July 13, 1965. He served as a military policeman in Ulm, Germany, and was discharged on June 26, 1967. While in Germany, he met Hannelore Schmid. They were later married for 26 years and had two daughters, Senta and Tanja. Following his discharge from the Army, Larry came to Janesville and began working at the General Motors plant where he was employed for 36 1/2 years until retiring as a paint and repair inspector.
Larry was always working on a project and could fix anything and everything. He attended Blackhawk Technical College where he learned to draft blueprints after which he designed and built the family home. During his younger years Larry liked to hunt and as time progressed he enjoyed watching the deer on his property. Fishing, camping and boating on the Mississippi was his favorite recreation. He also loved motorcycles and was a huge Harley Davidson fan. Larry was a true Wisconsinite with a great sense of humor and had many friends in the community. His strength, bravery, and perseverance throughout his journey were awe-inspiring. Larry was a member of U.A.W. Local # 95 and a long-time member of Orfordville American Legion Post # 209.
Larry Anderson is survived by his two daughters; Senta (Tien Shen) Anderson and Tanja (Manuel Mendes de Carvalho Neto) Anderson; grandchildren, Delano Anderson Mendes and Madeline Anderson Shen; brother, Richard (Vicki) Anderson; sister, Sherry Ames; Niece, Michelle Felton (Anderson); Nephew's, Joe Ames and Jeff Ames, and his long-time partner, Joyce Pratt.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bernice Hope (Olsen) Anderson; father, Howard Otto Anderson; a sister who died in infancy, Sharilyn Raye Anderson; former wife, Hannelore Schmid and brother-in-law, Dick Ames.
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. Bruce Gray will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by Orfordville American Legion Post # 209. A visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 18th until the time of services at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.