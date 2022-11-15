May 15, 1944 - November 9, 2022

Janesville, WI - Larry Allen Anderson, age 78 of Janesville, WI passed away at his home on November 9, 2022, surrounded by his daughters and partner, Joyce. He was born on May 15, 1944, in Viroqua, WI, the son of Howard Otto Anderson and Bernice Hope (Olsen) Anderson. He grew up on the family farm in Viroqua with his siblings and graduated from Viroqua High School in 1962.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.