July 6, 1940 - January 12, 2020

River Falls, WI -- Larry Alan Potton, age 79, of River Falls, WI, died at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 12, 2020, after stoically battling cancer. Larry was born in Clinton, WI, on July 6, 1940, the third child of Howard and Martha (Roberts) Potton. Larry spent his youth in Avalon, WI, hunting and fishing with his father and two brothers, Bill and Dale, and tormenting his little sister, Ruth Ann. He graduated from Clinton High School, Class of 1958, and from the University of Wisconsin - Platteville in 1962. He earned his Wings in 1964, proudly serving for five years as a Naval Aviator with Helicopter Combat Support Squadron 2 (HC-2), also known as the "Fleet Angels". He and Linda Millman, of Platteville, WI, eloped and were married at Lakehurst Naval Air Station on June 12, 1964. While flying for the Navy, he was hired as a commercial pilot and flew 33 years for Northwest Airlines. He retired as a 747 Captain, with bases in Minneapolis and Anchorage. Larry loved spending time at his old orchard, tinkering on tractors and hunting with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren's concerts and sporting events.

Larry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda; his four children: Cynthia (Scott) Kuenzi of Madison, Stephanie Brown of River Falls, Howard (Katie) Potton of Anchorage, and Sarah (Andrew) Graff of Chicago; brother, William (Thelma) Potton of Detroit; and his sister, Ruth Ann (Dan) Clark of Neillsville; and his nine grandchildren: Ashley and Megan Brown, Glen, Reid and Tess Kuenzi, Nicholas and Danielle Potton, and Abbie and Sylvie Graff. Larry is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dale Potton.

A celebration of Larry's life will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Ezekiel Lutheran Church, River Falls, with a visitation from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the church. Larry's remains will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 10:15 a.m. assembly lane #5 on Friday, January 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Ezekiel Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

The family thanks St. Croix Hospice for their exceptional care.