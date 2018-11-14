March 8, 1952 - November 11, 2018
Darien, WI -- Larry A. Ulrich Sr., age 66, of Darien, passed away on Sunday, November 11, 2018, at home with his family. He was born in Beloit on March 8, 1952 to Roy and Ruth (Daniels) Ulrich. Larry worked for many years as a dairy farmer, and also owned and operated L&M Trophies and Embroidery in Darien, and Kim's Lettering in Clinton. Larry spent 25 years with the Darien Fire Dept. He was an avid pool player and a fan of John Deere, Packers, and Brewers. Larry was a loving father, and loving Papa to his grandchildren.
Larry is survived by three daughters: Autumn (Tom) Merrill, of AZ, Angela Lowery, of Rockton, IL, and Kim Haeft, of Elkhorn; two sons, Larry Ulrich, Jr., of AZ, and Aaron (Jenn) Ulrich, of Delavan; eight grandchildren: Dakota, Brennan, Nicholas, Taylor, Lauren, Katelyn, Jocelyn, and Alysen-Renee; and nieces and nephew. Larry is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jerry and Dennis; and a son-in-law, Kevin Lowery.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave. in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Darien Cemetery. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
