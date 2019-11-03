December 19, 1944 - October 28, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Larry A. Page, age 74, of Janesville died on Monday, October 28 , 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born in Minneapolis, MN on December 19, 1944, the son of the late Andrew and Louise (Larson) Page. Larry graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1962. On May 8, 1965 in Eau Claire, WI, he married Diane Beck. He later married Becky Bloom on September 28, 1982. Larry moved to Janesville in the early 1980s, to work for Hanover Auto Salvage. He later co-owned Janesville Auto Parts for many years. After selling his interest in Janesville Auto Parts, and with his extensive knowledge in the auto parts business, Larry went to work for World Wide Auto Parts in Madison. Larry retired as a buyer from LeMans Corporation when his health declined, a position he truly enjoyed. Larry was well-liked gentleman, who enjoyed playing euchre, golf, fishing, and competitive remote control car racing. Larry also was an avid NASCAR fan and Green Bay Packer fan.

He is survived by his children: Lori (Mike) Hammett of Janesville, Michelle (Jeff) Bauer of Fitchburg, WI, and Dan (Julie) Merritt of Madison, WI; grandchildren: Sara, Andrew, Samantha (Logan), Joey and Mason; and his siblings: Andrea Page, Bruce (Mary) Page, and Julie Page. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Jesse; sister, Diane Page, and brother, Keith Page.

Memorial services honoring and celebrating Larry's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI (608) 752-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com

A special thank you to all of the staff at DaVita for their kindness and care, over the last 7 years.