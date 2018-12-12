November 11, 1931 - December 10, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Laraine Blackburn, 87, of Janesville, WI, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 10, 2018 at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville, WI. She was born November 11, 1931, in Janesville, the daughter of Clarence and Emma (Cunningham) Tiffany. Laraine was a 1950 graduate of Janesville High School. She married Earl Blackburn on July 11, 1953, in Janesville. He predeceased her on January 10, 1993. Laraine was formerly employed by Woolworth's and K-Mart. She loved to attend her monthly lunches with her retired K-Mart friends. Laraine enjoyed playing cards, watching movies, going for rides, and visiting with family and friends.
Survivors include her son, James (Cheryl) Blackburn of Janesville; grandsons, James Blackburn of Janesville, and Jeff (Rachel Wilson) Blackburn of Beloit, WI; great-grandchildren: Marinna, Bentley, Abby, Ry and Kye; sister, Lorelei Clouse of Janesville; sisters-in-law, Lila Tiffany of Janesville, WI and Fredonna Tiffany of Iowa; nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her parents; five brothers: Clarence Tiffany, Jerry Tiffany, Robert Tiffany, Richard Krueger and Douglas Krueger.
Services for Laraine will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Milton Junction Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
