Janesville, WI - Lance C. Taylor, 48, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 in his home.
He was born July 27, 1973 in Beloit, WI, the son of David Taylor. Lance was a 1992 graduate of Janesville Craig High School, Janesville, WI.
Lance worked for TA Services in Janesville. He took pride in his work and was known to be reliable and kind. Lance will be remembered for his caring, gentle spirit, his sarcastic sense of humor, his love for animals, music and his unwavering dedication to Notre Dame Football. His unfortunate support of the Chicago Bears warrants note.
Lance's aunts have cherished memories of Lance as a child and young adult. They remember these times with "the boys," the five grandsons, as some of the happiest. Remembering Lance's quiet nature and gentle spirit, even as a child, both fills and breaks their hearts. Lance had a special love for his younger cousins Ashley and Nick. Likewise, Lance held a place in their hearts that can never be replaced. His family finds peace in the knowledge that Lance's spirit is released of earthly bounds and is now free to experience all the love and light he deserves.
Survivors include his two aunts, Cindy (Dan) Jeffers and Marielln Taylor (Brian) Dawald; cousins, Ashley Taylor, Nicholas Dawald, Lilliana Elrod, Michael (Melinda) Jeffers, Patrick (Gini) Jeffers, Ryan (Shelley) Jeffers, Abigail Jeffers, Céline Jeffers and Barron Jeffers; and many other relatives and friends. His beloved cat has been adopted by Ashley and will be loved for the rest of his life, as Lance wanted.
He was predeceased by his father; brother, Anthony R. Taylor; and grandparents, Royal and Phyllis Taylor.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Park Place Bar and Grill, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville, WI. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Rock County Humane Society in honor of Lance.
May the road rise to meet you; May the wind be always at your back; May the sun shine warm upon your face, and the rain fall soft upon your fields; And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of his hand. -Irish Blessing
Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.